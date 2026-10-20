Garima Saikia Garg, wife of music icon Zubeen Garg, on Tuesday, October 20 demanded strict punishment for all those found guilty in his death case, saying the people of Assam had united in their demand for justice and would not accept any leniency towards the accused.

In a social media post, Garima's remarks came amid protests in Guwahati demanding justice for the singer, with a human chain demonstration outside the state secretariat in Dispur leading to mass detentions and heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

Describing the public's demand as a call for justice rather than a political movement, she said people wanted answers about the circumstances surrounding the singer's death on September 19.

“Zubeen Garg was the voice of the people, and that is why today the people too have become a united, powerful voice for Zubeen Garg,” she wrote.

Garima said the protesters were seeking clarity on what happened on the day the singer died and wanted those responsible to be punished. She added that the public was not concerned with political considerations or complicated legal procedures but wanted justice for the singer.

“If, as the Chief Minister has announced, it is indeed murder, then the main offenders against whom the murder charge has been applied, according to the special SIT's probe, can in no way be spared,” she wrote, questioning the circumstances under which one of the women accused was released on bail.

She further said the protests reflected growing public concern that justice might not be delivered. According to her, people had waited patiently for the investigation and legal proceedings but had begun to lose confidence amid doubts over the handling of the case.

“This is the doubt in the mind of every Assamese: that our trust has been wounded,” she wrote.

Calling on the authorities to address the concerns raised by protesters, Garima said the public's demand for justice must be heard and that all those found guilty should face strict punishment. She also urged the authorities to ensure that the legal process remained on course and that the demand for accountability was not overlooked.

Protests in Dispur, memorandum submitted to CM

Garima's statement came as a human chain protest was held outside the Assam state secretariat in Dispur on the call of Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi. Protesters demanded justice for Zubeen Garg and raised questions about the progress of the investigation.

The demonstration witnessed mass detentions amid a heavy security deployment. Among those detained was advocate Anindita Das, who was later admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after allegedly being injured in a police beating.

The organisers subsequently submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, seeking measures to prevent the remaining accused from securing bail and demanding a supplementary chargesheet supported by what they described as solid evidence.

They also urged the state government to approach the Supreme Court against the Gauhati High Court's decision to grant bail to Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg.

The developments have renewed public scrutiny of the investigation into Zubeen Garg's death, with his family and supporters continuing to demand accountability and punishment for those found responsible.