‘No matter how hard you try’: Gaurav Gogoi accuses PM of using Vande Mataram debate to sidestep key issues

A heated debate over Vande Mataram dominated proceedings in the Lok Sabha on December 8, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the national song while failing to address urgent public concerns.

Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi opened the attack, arguing that the ruling party was using historical figures to divert attention from current crises. Highlighting what he called the Prime Minister’s repeated references to Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress in major speeches, Gogoi said the pattern had become “routine”.

“PM Modi takes Nehru ji’s name and Congress’s name in every debate,” he said, citing instances such as discussions on Operation Sindoor, the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and past Presidential addresses. Gogoi added, “No matter how hard you try, you won’t be able to put even a single black mark on Pandit Nehru ji’s contributions.”

He also criticised the government over security and environmental concerns, noting there was “no mention” of the recent Delhi blast. “People of India are suffering… We are not able to protect our citizens, neither in Delhi nor in Pahalgam. People are unable to breathe,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had described Vande Mataram as a “powerful mantra” central to India’s freedom struggle and cultural heritage. Modi told the House that the government intended to “restore its glory for future generations”, arguing that it carried both spiritual and political significance.

“Vande Mataram was not just a mantra for political independence,” he said. “It was way beyond that.” Modi drew links between the national song and ancient cultural ideas, stating that it reflected the belief that “this land is my mother, and I am the son of the soil”.

He also invoked the 1905 partition of Bengal, accusing the British of using the province as a “laboratory” for divide-and-rule tactics. “When they divided Bengal in 1905, Vande Mataram stood like a rock,” he said.

Marking a series of national anniversaries, including 75 years of the Constitution and the birth anniversaries of leaders such as Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda, Modi said India was witnessing “a historic moment” as it approached 150 years of Vande Mataram.