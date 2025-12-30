‘No miscreant would dare without government backing’: Gaurav Gogoi on Molai Kathoni arson

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the arson at Molai Kathoni, the forest created by globally acclaimed environmentalist Jadav Payeng, could not have occurred without government backing.

Reacting to reports that miscreants set fire to a part of the forest, Gogoi said the incident had “shocked every conscious individual” and described it as an “extremely hateful and condemnable act”. “Without government patronage, no miscreant would dare to destroy a forest area,” he said in a statement.

Gogoi said Molai Kathoni, developed through the personal initiative of Payeng and his daughter Munmuni Payeng, symbolises environmental conservation in Assam, and stressed that the incident was not an ordinary one. Questioning the intent behind the act, he asked why a forest like Molai Kathoni would be targeted and “for what purpose such a heinous act was committed”.

Referring to reports in sections of the media, the APCC chief pointed to a possible sand mafia link. He alleged that despite continuous opposition from Payeng, the Forest Department had granted permission for sand mining in riverine areas adjacent to Molai Kathoni. “Considering the ecological sensitivity of the region, the government and administration must immediately review the matter of sand mining and cancel the licences,” Gogoi said.

He further demanded a proper investigation into the arson, immediate arrest of the culprits, stringent punishment, and effective steps to end what he termed the rule of the sand mafia.

Separately, concerns were raised over threats to Payeng’s life. The National Students' Union of India said its Assam unit president Kaushik Kashyap met the environmentalist and urged the government to ensure adequate security for him.

Kashyap said the forest was set ablaze during Payeng’s absence, posing a threat to Assam’s ecological balance. He added that people across the state were united in protecting Payeng and the forest he created, and said the public would step in to ensure his safety if the government failed to do so.