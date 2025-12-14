‘No mishap in Guwahati, chaos in Bengal’: Himanta flags ‘total collapse of law and order’ after Messi event

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 13 contrasted West Bengal’s handling of Lionel Messi’s Kolkata appearance with large, peaceful public gatherings in other states, saying the chaos reflected a “total collapse of law and order” and an extreme culture of VIP privilege.

Referring to crowd management after the death of singer Zubeen Garg and at international music events in Assam, Sarma said the disorder in Kolkata was avoidable. “After Zubeen Garg’s death, Guwahati’s roads were filled with around 10 lakh people for three days, but no mishap was reported. Post Malone’s function happened here peacefully. Around 50,000 people went there, and no incident was reported,” he said, adding that even events such as the Women’s World Cup final in Mumbai passed off smoothly.

“But West Bengal is a state where nothing is predictable. The VIP culture is at an extreme level there.”

Targeting the state leadership over the chaos during Messi’s Kolkata stop on the ‘GOAT Tour 2025’, Sarma said accountability must begin at the top. “First responsibility goes to the home minister of the state and the police commissioner,” he said.

He went on to say, “The State’s Home Minister, who is the Chief Minister, and the Kolkata Police Commissioner should have been arrested,” while clarifying that he was “not justifying or opposing the arrest of the event organiser”.

Sarma also called for introspection by the West Bengal government, describing Messi as a global icon. “Messi is an idol for the whole world. Mamata Banerjee should introspect,” he said, adding that the incident highlighted wider concerns. “Innocent people are subjected to atrocities every day in Bengal. This is a matter of concern.”

Messi’s much-anticipated appearance at Salt Lake Stadium descended into chaos after fans alleged that politicians and VIPs occupying the pitch prevented ticket-holders from getting a proper view of the World Cup-winning star. The situation escalated after Messi left the venue early, triggering protests, slogan-shouting and vandalism.

Angry fans reportedly threw plastic bottles and chairs onto the pitch, damaged tents and a goalpost, and breached security at several points. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and restore order.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose later said the event organiser had been arrested, even as opposition parties accused the Trinamool Congress-led government of mismanaging the high-profile event.