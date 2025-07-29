"No more encroachers": Assam grants legal land ownership to tribal communities

Assam’s Health, Family Welfare, and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal distributed land title certificates to 2,145 families under the Forest Rights Act across four areas of Biswanath district on Monday, July 28. This marks a significant step in granting legal recognition to forest dwellers who have lived on ancestral land for generations.

The distribution took place in four revenue areas — 1,336 beneficiaries in Biswanath, 157 in Gohpur, 509 in Naduar, and 143 in Bihali — bringing the total number of land titles issued in the district to nearly 12,000.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Singhal reiterated the Assam government’s commitment to safeguarding indigenous rights. “Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, we have prioritized recognizing the forest-dwelling communities. From today, they will no longer be labeled as encroachers,” he declared.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Singhal emphasized that lack of land documents had deprived tribal families of essential government schemes. “With legal ownership now granted, they are entitled to the same support as any other citizen,” he noted.

Singhal also reflected on the spiritual and ecological connection between tribal communities and nature, asserting that “those who have worshipped nature for centuries are its true custodians.” He recalled the historical legacy of the region, mentioning that the ancient Ban dynasty of undivided Sonitpur was ruled by a Bodo king—a lesser-known fact that underscores the deep roots of tribal heritage in Assam.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including MLAs Pramod Borthakur, Utpal Bora, Diganta Ghatowar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sunita Tanty, Deputy Commissioners Dhruvajyoti Das and Lukumani Bora, SP Shubhashish Barua, and other senior officials.