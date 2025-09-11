'No more false promises' on ST status: Gaurav Gogoi slams PM Modi ahead of Assam visit

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill promises made in 2014 regarding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for several indigenous communities during his upcoming visit to the state on September 13-14.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you had promised during the 2014 Lok Sabha that the Ahom, Moran, Matak, Aadivasi Tea Tribe, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi communities would be granted Scheduled Tribe status within six months. Ten years have passed, yet that promise remains unfulfilled," Gogoi wrote on X.

He highlighted rising protests across Assam, particularly in Golakganj, where he said the Assam police "brutally assaulted the Koch-Rajbongshi students" demanding ST recognition. Gogoi also called for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to be removed from the home department portfolio.

Even in Tinsukia, thousands from the Moran community are reportedly marching to press for ST status, he added. "The youth of Assam are on the streets. I hope that during your visit to Assam on September 13-14, the promises of the BJP result in concrete action. No more false promises," Gogoi said.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi condemned the Golakganj incident, accusing the chief minister of indifference towards indigenous communities. "I strongly condemn the brutal assault on Koch-Rajbongshi students in Golakganj who were peacefully voicing their rightful demand for Scheduled Tribe status," he wrote.

"This shameful incident exposes the Assam government's disregard for the rights and dignity of indigenous communities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's indifference towards indigenous people & youth stands exposed," he added. (With inputs from PTI)