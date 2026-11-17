Karbi Anglong marked 75 years of its formation on November 17 with the Assam government distributing 702 teacher appointment letters, while 15,000 performers from 17 communities came together in Diphu to present the traditional Karbi folk dance ‘Nimso Kerung’ as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the celebrations at Taralangso, Diphu, and said the district had moved beyond years of conflict and was now focusing on development through education, culture and sports.

The celebrations marked the 75th anniversary of the formation of the United Mikir and North Cachar Hills District on November 17, 1951. The Chief Minister also released a commemorative souvenir and felicitated artistes of the Karbi Cultural Society for winning the first global prize at the 16th International Cultural Performing Arts Olympiad held in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A major highlight of the event was the collective rendition of a traditional prayer by 2,000 Karbi priests in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Sarma also distributed appointment letters to 702 selected candidates appointed as teachers under the jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the people of Karbi Anglong on the milestone and called for collective efforts to preserve the community's distinct identity, language, culture and traditions while ensuring peace and development in the district.

He recalled the political and social developments that shaped the region's journey towards the formation of a separate district, acknowledging the contributions of several prominent Karbi leaders, including Khorsing Terang, Samsonsing Engti, Sarsing Teron, Song Be and Nihar Rongphar.

Referring to the region's political history, Sarma said the Mikir Hills were classified as a Partially Excluded Area under the Government of India Act, 1935, following the recommendations of the Simon Commission. Khorsing Terang subsequently won the 1937 Assam Provincial Legislative Assembly elections, becoming the first legislator from the Mikir Hills.

He also recalled that during the visit of then Assam Governor Sir Robert Neil Reid in December 1937, Samson Sing Ingti, Song Be and Khorsing Terang raised the demand for a separate district.

The movement gained further momentum with the establishment of the Karbi Adorbar at Kathalguri in Nagaon in 1945, with Sarsing Teron as its president and Samson Sing Ingti as its general secretary. Following sustained efforts by the organisation and the intervention of then Assam Premier Gopinath Bordoloi, the United Mikir and North Cachar Hills District was formally constituted on November 17, 1951, the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the improvement in the security situation, Sarma said Karbi Anglong had entered a phase of peace after years of conflict and violence.

"There is no longer the sound of weapons here; there are no rifles, grenades or gunshots. Today, we are moving forward with a renewed resolve to conquer the world through our culture, education and sports," he said.

The Chief Minister said Karbi Anglong had made considerable progress in education, culture and institutional development and expressed confidence that the district would continue to preserve its heritage while emerging as an inspiration for other regions.

He also reiterated the Assam government's commitment to addressing the concerns and demands of the people and working with them to ensure the district's continued development.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a large-scale cultural programme was organised at KASA Stadium in Diphu, where 15,000 young men and women representing 17 communities within the KAAC area performed ‘Nimso Kerung’ in their respective traditional attire.

Describing the collective performance as a significant initiative towards securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, Sarma announced that a similar performance would be organised in Guwahati at a later date.

He also announced a financial incentive of Rs 25,000 for each artiste who participated in the performance.

Several dignitaries attended the celebrations, including Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Habe Teron, KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Council Chairman Raju Tisso, Vice-Chairman Abhijit Kro, MP Amarsing Tisso and MLAs Surya Rongphar and Lunsing Teron, along with representatives of the Karbi Sahitya Sabha, Karbi Cultural Society and members of the Autonomous Council.