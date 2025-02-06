In a significant move to streamline toll collection and reduce traffic congestion on national highways and expressways, the Government of India has unveiled a revolutionary toll pass initiative for private car owners.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed two new toll pass options—an annual pass priced at Rs 3,000 and a lifetime pass, valid for 15 years, at Rs 30,000. These passes, integrated with the FASTag system, will grant unlimited access to national highways and expressways across the country.

This initiative aims to enhance toll operations by reducing the inconvenience of frequent FASTag recharges and monthly toll payments, offering private car owners a more economical and seamless travel experience. Currently, private vehicle users pay ₹340 per month for a single toll plaza, totaling ₹4,080 annually. However, this system limits access to one toll booth. The new annual pass removes such restrictions, allowing unlimited travel at a significantly lower cost.

For long-term users, the ₹30,000 lifetime pass ensures uninterrupted highway access for 15 years, eliminating the hassle of renewals and periodic recharges.

The proposal follows Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s recent remarks highlighting inefficiencies in toll collection. Despite private vehicles constituting 53% of all toll transactions, they contribute only 21% of total toll revenue, with commercial vehicles accounting for the bulk—74% of total toll receipts. Last year, private cars generated ₹8,000 crore in toll revenue, while the country’s total toll receipts stood at ₹55,000 crore.

Given that nearly 60% of peak-hour toll traffic (6 AM to 10 PM) comes from private vehicles, the introduction of these passes is expected to ease congestion, improve travel efficiency, and enhance overall road user experience.

While private car owners will benefit from cost savings and convenience, the government anticipates minimal revenue impact, as commercial vehicles will continue to contribute the majority of toll earnings. The initiative is poised to strike a balance between public convenience and sustainable toll collection.

By offering a hassle-free and cost-effective alternative for private car owners, the government’s proposed toll pass system is set to transform highway travel, ensuring smoother and faster journeys for millions across India.