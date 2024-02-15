In the backdrop of major political shift in the state of Assam after two Congress MLAs extended their 'open support' to the government, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 15 said that there are several others from Congress who wish to join BJP.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, "All Congress leaders are wishing to join BJP. And the ones who speak a lot in front of media are the ones who want to join BJP. But there is not much space for all in BJP. I am making space for all, trying to bring one-two leaders into our fold".

On being questioned about the presence of an Opposition in the state CM Sarma said that there is no need for any Opposition in the state when the ruling government is itself doing all the good work. Lauding the ruling BJP government of bringing in a significant change in the state, CM Sarma that there is no nee for Congress in the state. But in a democracy if the ruling party engages in any bad task, then the Opposition can turn stronger and stand against the ruling party.

CM Sarma alleged that there are several of the Congress leaders who speak a lot in front of the camera and press but later joins BJP or wish to join BJP. "Everyone in Congress will come to BJP at some point. We are bringing them one by one as it is not possible to being everyone altogether at one go. We are making place for all and doing this systematically. No need to worry, everyone will come to BJP one by one. There are many who speak a lot in front of the press. Actually they are the ones who joins BJP later".

While reacting on the 'chanda (donation) and andolan (protest)' culture in the state, CM Sarma said that the state of Assam will progress only when curtains will fall on protests and donation culture in the state. Then the state will emerge as one of the most progressive state in the entire country.

CM Sarma has urged the Congress to stop infight and rather focus on state's development.

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