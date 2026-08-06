"No need to seek flood relief for Assam from London or US": Himanta on Meghranjani Medhi's fundraiser

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, August 6, criticised an overseas fundraising initiative for Assam's flood victims undertaken by Assamese actor and Kathak dancer Meghranjani Medhi in London, saying there was no need to seek flood relief for the state from the United Kingdom or the United States.

"There is no need to seek flood relief for Assam from London or the United States," the Chief Minister said while reacting to Medhi's street fundraising campaign in the British capital.

The controversy erupted after Medhi shared videos of herself performing Kathak and singing Dr Bhupen Hazarika's iconic song "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" on the streets of London to raise funds for families affected by the recent floods in Assam.

Medhi performed at Oxford Street near John Lewis and later at Piccadilly Circus, appealing to passers-by to contribute towards relief efforts. She said every donation, irrespective of its size, would directly support flood-affected families in her home state.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Medhi wrote that she was collecting funds for "my people back home in Assam" by performing Kathak on the streets of London. She also acknowledged that she was not a trained singer but attempted to perform Dr Bhupen Hazarika's celebrated composition with the support of her companions.

Expressing gratitude to those who supported the initiative, Medhi thanked people from the United Kingdom and various parts of the world who stopped to watch the performances and made contributions. She said every donation would go towards helping those affected by the devastating floods in Assam.

The campaign, however, triggered mixed reactions on social media. While several users appreciated the initiative as a humanitarian effort, others criticised her decision to seek donations overseas.

Responding to the criticism, Medhi defended her campaign and urged people to focus on supporting flood victims rather than questioning her intentions. She said the initiative was never aimed at gaining personal recognition but was solely intended to stand by the people of Assam during one of the state's most challenging periods.

Making an emotional appeal, Medhi said that if seeking help for flood-affected people meant "begging," she would not hesitate to do it again. She maintained that there was no shame in asking for assistance when thousands of families had lost their homes and livelihoods and were struggling to rebuild their lives after the floods.