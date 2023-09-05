Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sharad Pawar, voiced a stern stance on the sanctity of the nation's name, asserting that no entity should have the authority to alter it. His comments came in response to recent controversy surrounding the reference to the Indian President as "President of Bharat" in a G20 dinner invitation, a matter that has ignited discussions and debate.

Speaking to the press at a conference in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, Pawar expressed his bewilderment over the ruling party's sensitivity to a mere nomenclature linked to the nation. The remark follows the Congress party's claim that the G20 dinner invite referred to the President using the term "President of Bharat."

Pawar went on to reveal that this issue would be thoroughly discussed during a meeting convened by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to bring together leaders from the parties affiliated with the INDIA alliance, an opposition coalition comprised of 28 political parties, all with the shared objective of challenging the BJP-led government in the upcoming general elections.