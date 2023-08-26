Speaking on the evolution of Assam's employment landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the remarkable departure from old practices during his address at the 38th Annual General Meet of All Assam Karmachari Parishad at Karmachari Bhawan Campus in Panjabari.

"Assam government is working so nicely... today nobody can say that a person has got a government job by giving money or bribing money," Chief Minister Sarma asserted, his conviction evident in his words. He underscored that the recruitment process now hinges on the principles of merit and competence, ensuring that deserving candidates secure government positions.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sarma juxtaposed the present scenario with the practices of yesteryears, emphasizing the magnitude of the transformation. "All 50 years above employees earlier had to request ministers or officials for jobs. However, all 1.5 lakh newly recruited government employees did not have to meet a minister or MLA for jobs," he said.

Drawing from his extensive experiences across various states, Chief Minister Sarma praised Assam's distinctive governance philosophy. "Since I became Chief Minister, I visited many states and met many people, and I can guarantee that all government employees get more self-respect in comparison to other states," he stated.

"We have been able to resolve a long-standing demand by taking a 3 per cent increase in the salaries of master rolls, fixed pay, casual employees in the state," stated the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also spoke on an array of initiatives aimed at promoting public service and equitable opportunities. "Apart from this, we have taken important steps 'Apun Bahan Scheme,' 'Ayushman Asom-Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana,' and more, including the bestowal of public service awards," he announced.

Throughout his address, Chief Minister Sarma expressed deep appreciation for the pivotal role that Assam's employees play in the state's journey of development.

"The role and skills of our employees have been playing a very important role in the development-oriented journey of the state," he noted.