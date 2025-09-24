"No one will be spared": Himanta Biswa Sarma orders SIT probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, September 24 announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the untimely death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, assuring the people of Assam that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation.



The Chief Minister, addressing the media after a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP), Additional DGP (CID), Chief Secretary, and other senior officers, said that the SIT would be composed of the “best officers of Assam Police” and granted full independence to investigate the case with “complete professional integrity.”



He further informed that viscera samples of the late singer would be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for advanced forensic examination. “In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone,” Sarma asserted, underlining his government’s commitment to uncovering the truth.



Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise in Singapore has left the state in shock, with widespread demands for transparency and a thorough investigation. The SIT formation is being seen as a crucial step to ensure accountability and address the concerns of millions of grieving fans.