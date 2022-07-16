Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing challenges faced by flood ravaged state on July 16, rejected “package politics” and affirmed his government’s focus on flood mitigation work on an "individual basis.”

“Ï recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said there is no need for packages. We will give whatever expenses you incur. You keep on spending. You don’t wait. Today, you give utensil grant, tomorrow give GR grant, and tomorrow give houses, day-after-tomorrow you build infrastructure. Just let us know what you need, we will keep on relieving,” Sarma said a presser held in Dispur on July 16.

Adding that the state government has sought to eliminate ‘middle men’, Sarma added that funds are being given ‘pin pointedly’ to flood victims on an individual basis.

“Without going into the politics of package, we are trying to mitigate hardships of people on an individual basis,” Sarma stated.

Chief Minister Biswa Sarma has directed officials to complete the entire process of providing relief and compensation within August 15.

While 90% of the funds for relief efforts will come from the Centre, the state government will contribute the rest 10%, said Sarma.

Notably, the Government of India has released Rs 3244 million to Assam to supplement the ongoing response and recovery actions as well as preparedness for possible floods in the coming months.

Sarma has ordered Deputy Commissioners to give a sum of Rs 3,800 to each family staying in relief camps and other self-arranged shelters on dykes, roads.

Biswa Sarma said that Rs 3,800 each is being transferred to bank accounts of 1,89,752 families who had to take shelter in relief camps and other self-arranged shelters on dykes and roads amid floods.

In all, 7,42,245 people across Assam were displaced due to floods.

However, 35,000 such families – primarily from Nagaon in Middle Assam – have not received the cash sum due to some technical problems.

Assam’s Education department will also undertake an operation to give free textbooks to students who lost their books during floods, Sarma said.

“They (officials) are currently assessing (the situation). Headmasters will inform us who lost the English book, who lost the Math book,” he added.

Biswa Sarma also said that the state government will help flood victims re-build houses that were completely or partially damaged during the deluge.

Äccording to Deputy Commissioners, 25,670 houses were fully or severely damaged, while 2,78,260 houses were partially damaged, Sarma announced, adding that Barak valley’s Cachar district reported the highest number of damaged houses.

The assessment of damaged houses will commence till July 20, following which teams led by Guardian ministers will verify if the claims are legitimate on ground.

Almost Rs 400 crore is expected to be spent on re-building the houses, Sarma added.

Sarma said that relief for another category -- washed away houses -- is likely to be added to the government’s tally so that people whose houses were completely washed away can be compensated for their loss.

In August, Sarma added, the government will commence the re-building of infrastructure (such as embankments, schools, anganwadi centres, etc) and all permissions will be granted by September.

He said that at least Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on rebuilding infrastructure.

From April 6 to July 15, Assam has witnessed two waves of floods which cumulatively affected 89,21,056 people (one-third of the state’s population) in 9,918 villages across 34 districts.

While 195 people have been confirmed dead due to floods and related landslides, 37 others are still suspected to be missing.

Moreover, 54,837 domestic animals were washed away. On the brighter side, however, no animals were killed this year at the Kaziranga national park.

Notably, this year’s death toll is the highest since state agencies started keeping a tab on casualties.

Flood damage assessments by the government agencies are ongoing and the compensation process has also been initiated in districts where the situation has improved.