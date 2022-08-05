Assam’s Haflong Municipal Board employees today (August 5) sat on an indefinite strike termed "No Pay No Work" in demand of immediate release of pending salaries of 18 months.

All employees, starting from 2nd-grade officers to cleaning staff took part in the agitation to address long-term problem of the Haflong Municipal Board.

Talking to media personnel, the employees of Haflong Municipal Board said that they are not against the government, but they are bound to agitate because their income source has been deprived.

‘If we don't get salaries, we can not survive. There are medical issues, and childrens' studies issues.

Things are so bad that we are struggling to perform last rites of our loved ones,’ a local, participating in the protest, said.

According to some reports, the Haflong Municipal Board owes taxes amounting to over Rs 2,85,00,000 crore. In addition to this, the embattled board is said to be battling several other issues as well. Non-payment of salary is the latest conundrum that has really struck a nerve with the board’s employees.

Through the media, they appealed to the government to release their pending salaries immediately and also to solve the permanent solution to the issues related to salaries.

‘Until the government releases our pending salaries, we will not return to our respective duties,’ another disgruntled Haflong Municipal Board employees said.