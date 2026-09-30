No permanent bridge yet: Shalkona-Bamuni residents depend on risky footbridge in Assam's Kaliabor

Residents of the Shalkona-Bamuni area in Assam’s Kaliabor continue to await a permanent bridge over the Missajuri river, with a makeshift footbridge remaining the primary means of crossing for people in the area.

Despite a long-standing demand for improved connectivity between Shalkona and Bamuni, no permanent bridge has been constructed so far, leaving students, patients, elderly residents and others dependent on the existing footbridge for their daily commute.

The makeshift structure has also raised safety concerns, particularly during the monsoon. As the water level in the Missajuri river rises and the current becomes stronger, crossing the bridge becomes more difficult and potentially hazardous for residents.

Residents said the connectivity problems are compounded by the poor condition of roads in the area. The lack of proper road and bridge infrastructure has affected daily movement and made access to essential services more difficult.

The demand for a permanent bridge has remained pending for years, prompting residents to seek intervention from their elected representatives and the authorities concerned.

Residents of Shalkona and Bamuni have appealed for the construction of a permanent bridge over the Missajuri river and improvement of the local road network to address the area's long-standing connectivity problems.