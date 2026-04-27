No permanent office, safety and insurance concerns: Guwahati Press Club meets Chief Secretary

A delegation from the executive committee of the Guwahati Press Club on April 27 met Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota at Janata Bhawan in Dispur to raise several long-pending issues concerning journalists and media workers.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the lack of a permanent address for the Press Club despite its five-decade legacy. A memorandum was submitted seeking government support for the construction of a dedicated building equipped with modern technical facilities, training infrastructure, health check-up provisions, and recreational amenities.

The Club urged the state government to allot at least 1 bigha 5 lechas of land at a suitable location within Guwahati to establish the proposed facility.

The delegation also raised concerns over the absence of health insurance coverage for working journalists, noting that many lack financial security. It proposed the introduction of a comprehensive insurance scheme in collaboration with a public sector institution to ensure coverage for eligible members.

Safety of journalists was another key issue discussed. The Press Club pointed out that despite the rapid expansion of Assam’s media landscape, incidents of attacks on journalists by vested interests and political groups continue to pose serious threats. It called on the government to ensure a free and secure working environment for media professionals in line with democratic values.

The meeting lasted around 45 minutes, during which Dr. Kota responded positively and assured that appropriate steps would be taken to address the concerns raised.

The delegation included Press Club President Khagen Kalita, Vice-President Pradip Barman, General Secretary Amarendra Deka, Assistant General Secretaries Shah Alam and Padmini Hazarika, Treasurer Hirak Jyoti Taid, Organising Secretary Dipankar Kalita, Cultural Secretary Samiran Barthakur, Sports Secretary Dipankar Das, and executive members Bidisha Sinha and Anup Baishya.