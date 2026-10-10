'No permission sought or granted for freshers’ welcome event for Brahmin community,' clarifies Gauhati University

Gauhati University has clarified that it has neither received a request for permission nor authorised the Freshers’ Welcome programme for the Brahmin community advertised in a circulated poster, urging students, parents and the public not to treat the event as an officially approved university programme.



In an advisory, the university administration cautioned against relying on unverified posters, forwarded messages and unofficial announcements regarding the event. It also clarified that the programme should not be construed as being organised or endorsed by the university authorities.



The administration urged students and members of the public to verify information before believing, sharing or participating in such programmes.



It advised the public to rely only on official notifications issued by Gauhati University and information shared through its verified social media handles for updates regarding university-related events.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of a poster announcing the Freshers’ Welcome programme for the Brahmin community in the university’s name.