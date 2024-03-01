Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, has clarified that there are no plans to merge colleges with low enrollment in the state.

He emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening education at all levels, regardless of student numbers.

Taking to his X handle, the minister wrote, "Today at Guwahati, we cleared the air at a press conference: no plans to merge colleges with low enrollment. We're boosting enrollments through college clustering, faculty sharing, transitioning to co-ed, expanding hostels, and student counselling in HS Schools. With updated data in the All India Survey on Higher Education this year, we're set to enhance the State's GER in Higher Ed."

Earlier, the Assam education minister said that college principals must make efforts to increase the number of students to make the colleges sustainable.



Also Read: Assam education minister denies merging colleges or departments with low enrolment

"Principal must make efforts to increase the number of students to make the colleges sustainable. At the end of all efforts, if a college fail to attract students, the department will take action. Principals are to ensure quality education so that students and parents are attracted," said Pegu.

Noteworthy is that earlier on February 24, taking to his X handle, Pegu wrote, "Today, the Higher Education Department conducted a meeting with the Principals and Governing Body Presidents of 79 Colleges having less than 500 enrolments and discussed the possible roadmap to enhance enrolment. I’ve directed @higherednassam to draft a policy similar to #Shilshakshetra in @SchoolEdnAssam, aiming to merge Colleges or Departments having low enrolment and to stop recruiting teachers against vacancies in dept with low enrolment."

Reports had stated that the move is being aimed to enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher Education which is a priority of the state government.