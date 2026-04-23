"No proof of coercion or alcohol supply": Wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta refutes claims in Zubeen Garg case

Amid ongoing legal proceedings linked to the death of Assam music icon Zubeen Garg, Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta, has appealed to the public to maintain calm and refrain from hostility.

Speaking to the media, Anita urged people across Assam not to be influenced by anger or calls for violence directed at her husband. With folded hands, she appealed for restraint and dignity, stating that her family seeks to rebuild their lives in peace.

“I request the people of Assam with folded hands, please leave aside anger and hatred. Let us regain the lost dignity of our family and allow us to live peacefully like before,” she said.

Anita further stated that Shyamkanu Mahanta has been deeply affected by the passing of Zubeen Garg, adding that he too has suffered a personal loss.

Addressing allegations surrounding the case, she denied claims that her husband had any role in supplying alcohol to the late singer or coercing him to travel to Singapore. “There is no proof that he provided alcohol or that Zubeen was taken to Singapore against his will,” she said.

Emphasising due legal process, Anita stated that the case should be decided based on evidence. She also appealed against extreme reactions, including calls for capital punishment or violence, urging instead a constructive and dignified public response.

“We have lost a great personality like Zubeen Garg. Instead of reacting with anger, we should respond in a more constructive and dignified manner,” she said.

She further noted that their professional engagements had always been conducted in consultation with the late artist, highlighting a relationship based on mutual understanding.

“Wherever we conducted events, we always took Zubeen’s advice. We worked together with mutual understanding,” she added.

Calling the incident deeply unfortunate, Anita refrained from attributing blame.

Meanwhile, the bail hearing of Shyamkanu Mahanta has concluded, and the court is expected to deliver its verdict, likely today.