In a significant development in the alleged trading scam case registered at Barbaruah Police Station in Dibrugarh district, the Gauhati High Court has granted bail to social media influencer Sumi Borah, effectively releasing her from judicial custody in all pending cases linked to the matter.

According to her legal counsel, although Borah had been named in the FIR, there was no direct evidence establishing her involvement in the fraudulent financial transactions under investigation. “There is no proof of her active participation in the trading scam, and even the arrest memo failed to specify the exact grounds for her detention,” her advocate stated.

The court reportedly took note of the prolonged period Borah had already spent in custody and the lack of substantial material evidence presented against her. Based on these considerations, the bench ordered her release on bail.

This ruling comes in the wake of similar relief granted to her husband, Tarkik Borah and her associate Bishal Phukan, who were both granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on May 3 in the final pending case against them.