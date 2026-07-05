No proposal to remove Bodo from Assembly proceedings: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 5 clarified that there is no proposal to withdraw the use of the Bodo language from the proceedings or any other official business of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said he had been informed by the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly that no such proposal was under consideration.

Sarma described the Bodo language as an inseparable part of Assam's rich cultural heritage and identity, saying it reflects the history, traditions and aspirations of the Bodo community while strengthening the state's linguistic and cultural diversity.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to preserving and promoting the language, the Chief Minister said the Assam government would continue to make every possible effort to support the growth of the Bodo language and ensure that it flourishes for generations to come.

The statement comes amid concerns over the reported withdrawal of the Bodo language from Assembly proceedings, with the Chief Minister categorically stating that no such move has been proposed.