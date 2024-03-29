The North East India Petroleum Dealer's Association (NEIPDA) (GGU) has declared a protest closure of 'No Purchase No Sale' from 5:00 AM on March 30 to 5:00 AM on April 1, citing unresolved issues regarding commission enhancement and other demands.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Kabindra Oja, vice president of NEIPDA (GGU) told IndiaTodayNE highlighted the escalating expenses of running retail outlets (RO) in the face of stagnant commission rates, making it increasingly challenging for dealers to sustain their operations for over seven years.

The decision was reached during a General Meeting held at Uzan Bazar on March 28, where members discussed grievances concerning the lack of revision in dealer commissions since 2017.

In a letter addressed to all oil companies, NEIPDA (GGU) expressed disappointment over the absence of response to their concerns, despite reaching out on February 3. The association emphasized that the protest closure aims to draw attention to the rights of dealers and the necessity for addressing their grievances.

"The above Protest Closure is with reference to the non-enhancement and/or non-revision in the Dealers Commission since the year 2017 and other demands and violation of the rights of the Dealer as reflected in the letter addressed to all Oil Companies though the expenses incurred in running the RO has escalated manifold, for which it has become extremely difficult for the Dealers to continue the Trade," NEIPDA (GGU) stated in the letter.

"Be it mentioned here that the issue had been taken up with the Oil Companies vide our letter dated February 3 without any response from their end. As such we hereby intimate all Electronic and Print Media regarding the Protest Closure of No Purchase No Sale from 5:00 AM on March 30 to 5:00 AM on April 1," the letter further added.

The association has also notified electronic and print media outlets about the protest closure period to ensure widespread awareness of their stance and demands.

The protest closure signifies the escalating tensions between petroleum dealers and oil companies over issues of commission rates and operational expenses, underscoring the urgent need for dialogue and resolution.