Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s development, accusing him of undermining the nation’s progress while praising China.



Taking to social media platform X, Sarma expressed his disapproval of Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, stating, "In his address today, Rahul Gandhi did nothing but glorify China while disparaging India and demoralizing our industries. This is unacceptable."

In his Lok Sabha speech today, Rahul Gandhi did nothing but praise China while belittling India and demoralizing our industries. No, Rahul—this is not done! Our industries are thriving, our youth are excelling, and under the visionary leadership of our Honble Prime Minister… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 3, 2025

Sarma emphasized that India’s industries are flourishing and the country is making significant strides under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that the youth are excelling in various fields and that India is on the path to becoming a developed nation.



The Assam CM condemned Gandhi’s stance, calling his attempts to undermine the country’s progress “shameful.” He further remarked that India would no longer tolerate such negativity, affirming that the nation remains confident and unstoppable in its journey towards greatness.



Sarma’s statement comes amid an ongoing political discourse over India’s economic trajectory, with the BJP highlighting Modi’s achievements while the opposition raises concerns over various governance issues.