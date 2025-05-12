Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi spoke in support of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, stating that he "only conveyed the message that the political leadership of India has taken."

Taking to his X handle, Gogoi said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has done his duty impeccably. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to feel malice towards him. He has only conveyed the message that the political leadership of India has taken."

Gogoi also reiterated the Congress party's demand for a special session of Parliament over several issues, including the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

He wrote, "Instead of social media platforms, every Indian deserves to witness a special session of Parliament so that their patriotism and aspirations are expressed in a truly democratic manner."

Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri has done his duty impeccably. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to feel malice towards him. He has only conveyed the message that the political leadership of India has taken. Instead of social media platforms every Indian deserves to witness… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) May 11, 2025

There have been strong calls for a special session of Parliament from the opposition in general to thank the army for their bravery and response to Pakistani forces.

Earlier on Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also demanded a special session of Parliament to thank the army for their bravery and response to Pakistani forces.

Yadav also called for a symbolic gesture of appreciation from Parliament, stating, "Now we all want, and we have also tweeted to the Prime Minister and made this request, that a special session of Parliament should be called."

He said the session should recognise the military's efforts, saying, "All members of the armed forces should be thanked and honoured for their bravery. A special session of Parliament should be held so that, just as the Army has given a strong response to Pakistan, we, through Parliament and on behalf of the entire nation, can express our gratitude to the Army for the courage they have shown."

Yadav expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces amid rising tensions with Pakistan. He praised the military's capabilities, saying they have repeatedly taught Pakistan a lesson and will soon "neutralise" it again.

"Look, from the very beginning, we have said that we have full faith in the Indian Army, and the way they have shown bravery and courage in giving a strong response to Pakistan, the Indian Army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan. We are proud of the Indian Army," Yadav said.

Yadav emphasized the opposition's solidarity with the government's stance on national security, calling for the complete eradication of terrorism and separatism from the country.

"We have said from day one that if there is any need for a response or action, the entire opposition and all of us stand together in support," he added.