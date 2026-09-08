‘No regrets, no apology’: Guwahati murder accused threatens to kill ‘sugar daddy’ if released

The accused in the murder of his wife in Guwahati has allegedly confessed to the killing and told police that he had no remorse for his actions. He also reportedly said that if he is released from prison in the future, he would kill the man he referred to as the woman’s “sugar daddy”.

The accused, identified as Ramanuj Goswami, allegedly made the remarks while being taken away by police for interrogation. Police said Goswami surrendered after allegedly killing his wife, Riya Talukder Goswami, following a dispute between the couple.

The incident came to light after police received information at around 9.45 pm that the couple, who lived at By-lane No. 4, House No. 14 in Basisthapur, were not responding to calls from their families.

A team from Hatigaon Police Station subsequently reached the residence and found Riya dead, with her head severed from her body, DCP (East) Tabu Ram Pegu said.

Police and forensic teams were called to the scene and several exhibits were collected as part of the investigation. Investigators reportedly recovered a sharp dao believed to have been used in the crime. Bloodstains were also found inside the apartment, while household belongings appeared to have been scattered.

According to police, Riya’s severed head was found inside a refrigerator after allegedly being wrapped in a black polythene bag. Investigators also found that some of her fingers had been severed.

A forensic examination of the apartment indicated that Riya had been murdered. Preliminary assessment suggested that the killing occurred between 24 and 48 hours before the recovery of the body. The body was subsequently sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the couple had been married for around six months and had been living together in the apartment. According to the preliminary investigation, they frequently quarrelled over several issues.

Pegu said Goswami had told investigators that he suspected his wife of being involved in an extramarital relationship. Police are examining this alleged relationship as a possible motive behind the murder.

“During one such altercation, the husband allegedly lost his temper and killed his wife,” Pegu said, adding that the weapon used in the crime was believed to be a sharp dao.

Investigators are also examining whether Goswami was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident and whether he has any history of drug addiction. Police said these aspects were still being verified.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), along with forensic and fingerprint experts, is continuing the investigation. Teams are examining the evidence recovered from the apartment and attempting to establish the sequence of events before and after the alleged killing.

Police have also been asked about reports that the accused allegedly attempted to feed some of the victim’s body parts to a dog. Pegu said he was not aware of such a claim and that the allegation would be examined during the course of the investigation.

Goswami, who works as an Uber driver, is originally from Gauripur. The apartment was reportedly built on land that belonged to his father before it was sold to a builder. As part of the agreement, a house was subsequently provided to his father.

Riya was a resident of Noonmati and worked at a boutique in the AC Market area of Fancy Bazar. She had reportedly lost both her parents and had one brother.

The investigation remains underway, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder, the couple’s relationship and the events leading up to the incident.