No report of any fresh violence in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district: Police

Police on December 23 said there was no report of any fresh violence in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a day after protests over alleged encroachment escalated into arson and clashes with security forces.

Authorities said prohibitory orders remained in force in Karbi Anglong and neighbouring West Karbi Anglong district, while a night curfew from 5 pm to 6 am continued across Karbi Anglong to prevent further unrest. Movement of individuals, groups and private vehicles was restricted during curfew hours.

A senior police officer said the situation had remained calm since Monday night, with no new incidents reported from any part of the district.

Violence broke out on Monday in Kheroni after protesters demanding the eviction of alleged encroachers from the Professional Grazing Reserve and Village Grazing Reserve land turned violent. The protesters set fire to the residence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief and around 15 shops in Kheroni Bazaar. Four people were injured in police firing during attempts to control the mob.

Senior Assam minister Ranoj Pegu visited Kheroni late Monday to review the situation, while Director General of Police Harmeet Singh also toured the affected areas. Pegu said additional security forces had been deployed from neighbouring districts and claimed the situation was under control.

He said public anger was linked to alleged encroachment on protected grazing land and noted that an earlier eviction drive had been stayed following an interim order by the Gauhati High Court. The minister said the issue could only be resolved through dialogue and that talks were being held with both protesters and alleged encroachers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said rumours had fuelled tensions, particularly claims that three hunger-striking protesters had been arrested. He clarified that the three were taken to Guwahati for medical treatment after their health deteriorated and that no arrests were made.

The protesters, drawn from several political and social organisations, have been on a hunger strike for the past 12 days, demanding eviction of alleged illegal settlers. Police said clashes erupted after attempts were made to disperse the protesters in the Kheroni area.

Later on Monday, another group set fire to the old residence of the autonomous council chief in Donkamokam. Security forces opened fire to control the situation, leaving three protesters and a policeman injured, officials said.