‘No scripture mandates cow sacrifice’: Himanta Biswa Sarma appeals for harmony in Assam

Appealing for communal harmony ahead of Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 26 urged people to refrain from cow sacrifice, saying no religious scripture makes it compulsory.

Speaking on the third day of the Assam Assembly session, Sarma said some Bengali Muslim organisations in Assam had decided not to use cows for sacrifice this Eid, “respecting the sentiments of the Hindu community”.

“This indicates a new era and presents a clear direction for the future before us,” the chief minister said, while thanking the Muslim community in Assam for what he described as a thoughtful step towards communal harmony.

Sarma said the decision, if implemented widely, would have a “deep impact” on the Hindu community and strengthen peaceful coexistence in the state. “We have always wanted people in Assam to live together peacefully, and this step will definitely take that spirit forward,” he added.

He further appealed to those who had not yet made a decision to “draw inspiration from others” and refrain from using cows for sacrifice this time. “Many people have already taken this decision,” he said, while reiterating his appeal from the floor of the Assembly.

During his address, Sarma also said the state government had introduced the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which he claimed would provide social security to men and women from minority communities.

Highlighting the state’s economic growth, the chief minister said Assam’s GDP had risen to Rs 8.71 lakh crore over the last five years. He expressed confidence that the poverty rate in the state would decline to 2–3 per cent within the next five years.

Sarma said maternal mortality in Assam had reduced significantly over the past decade and announced that the government would again provide employment opportunities to two lakh youths through government jobs.

Focusing on self-employment, the chief minister said the government aimed to build a strong generation of young entrepreneurs in Assam. He said efforts were underway to create 10 lakh young entrepreneurs who, in turn, would generate employment opportunities for at least 10 more people each.

Attacking the previous Congress government, he claimed Assam had virtually no revenue during its tenure and alleged that salaries of government employees could not be paid for six months at one point.

The chief minister said people had voted for the NDA for development and security, adding that the alliance remained committed to protecting the interests of indigenous communities.

He further stated that the government’s main priority over the next five years would be to make Assam “foreigner-free”. Reiterating the government’s stand against illegal infiltration, Sarma said strict measures would be taken to identify and deport foreigners residing illegally in the state.