"No space for grassroots workers": Ramesh Bordoloi resigns from Congress, accuses Rakibul Hussain of nepotism

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Bordoloi on March 15 resigned from the primary membership of the party, launching a sharp attack on the present functioning of the organisation in the state under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi and accusing MP Rakibul Hussain of reducing the party structure to a platform of nepotism and personal interests.

In a strongly worded resignation letter addressed to Jitendra Singh, the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam, Bordoloi alleged that the current leadership of the Indian National Congress in Assam is “extremely disappointing”, claiming that Gogoi appears disconnected from grassroots workers and the ground realities of the state.

Bordoloi further alleged that the party organisation in Assam is effectively being run under the “influence and dictation” of senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, whose style of politics, he claimed, has reduced the party structure to a platform driven by nepotism and personal interests.

According to the veteran leader, the present internal functioning of the party is primarily aimed at safeguarding the political future of Hussain’s family rather than strengthening the broader organisational base of the Congress in Assam.

A long-time Congress functionary with nearly three decades of association with the party, Bordoloi stated that he had served the organisation with “sincerity, loyalty and commitment” while holding several key positions. These included District President of the Morigaon District Congress Committee, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tiwa Autonomous Council, State Chairman of the ST Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), and Secretary of the APCC.

Despite his long political journey within the party, Bordoloi said the Tiwa community, which he represented within the state unit, has consistently been neglected and denied adequate recognition and representation in the party structure.

“The party has drifted far away from its founding ideals,” Bordoloi stated in the letter, adding that loyal workers and grassroots leaders are increasingly sidelined while money power, favouritism and groupism dominate decision-making processes within the state unit.

He warned that the absence of space for sincere grassroots workers, ordinary Congress members and tribal representatives could eventually shrink the party into an organisation serving the interests of a limited group rather than functioning as a broad-based political platform representing the people of Assam.

Bordoloi also expressed concern that the current leadership approach under Gogoi could ultimately weaken and dismantle the Congress organisation in the state, leaving long-standing workers disillusioned.

“Leaders like me who have devoted decades to strengthening the party cannot compromise with the prevailing culture of manipulation, exclusion and nepotism promoted by the group led by Rakibul Hussain,” he wrote.

Stating that he was taking the decision with a “heavy heart but firm conviction,” Bordoloi announced that he was resigning from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect.