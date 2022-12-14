All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Assam's Hailankdi, Zakir Hussain Laskar, slammed Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Bhai Togadia on his remark on AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hailankdi MLA said, "I would like to tell to Pravin Bhai that the walls of Badaruddin Ajmal are so strong that his politics cannot break the walls."

"Who is Pravin Bhai...What he is speaking about bulldozing Badaruddin Ajmal, no such bulldozer has been made to break his walls," he added.

Standing along with the AIUDF chief, the Hailakandi MLA said that AIUDF as a party do not support Badaruddin Ajmal's sexist comment but at least unlike other BJP leaders, Ajmal has issued an apology to the public.

Also Read: Assam: Badruddin Ajmal should be given a donkey ride to Bangladesh, says Pravin Togadia

Earlier on December 10, Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Bhai Togadia urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make arrangements to send AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal to Bangladesh by making him sit on a donkey.

Togadia further said that Ajmal is allegedly connected to the Tabligh Jamaat which has been banned by Saudi Arabia and is the gate of militants.

"Assam's son Veer Lachit Barphukan chased away the Mughals for insulting his mother Kamakhya and Ajmal insulted the son of mother Kamakhya. Thus, he should be sent to Bangladesh on the donkey's back," he said during his three-day visit to Barak Valley.

He further said that the Assam government should bulldoze Ajmal's property.

Togadia further commented on the D voter and said, ''No Hindu be it an Assamese or Bengali is not a D voter. They are Indian citizens. They own India''.