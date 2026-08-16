No to Drugs, Yes to Fitness: Assam Rifles organises Independence Cup football tournament in Tinsukia

The Lekhapani Battalion of the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the civil administration, organised the Independence Cup 2026 football tournament on the theme “No to Drugs, Yes to Football” at Hasak village in Tinsukia district on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The tournament aimed to promote sports, discipline, hard work and healthy engagement among local youth, while also strengthening ties between the security forces and the local community.

A total of 16 local football clubs representing neighbouring villages participated in the tournament. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from young people and generated considerable interest among residents.

The tournament was organised with the support of the civil administration, while the Assam Rifles provided the necessary security and administrative arrangements for the smooth and safe conduct of the event.

CDO Football Club emerged as the champion of the Independence Cup 2026 and lifted the trophy.

The participating teams and winners were felicitated by the Assam Rifles in recognition of their sporting spirit, teamwork and enthusiastic participation.