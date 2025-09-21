No VIP culture at Zubeen’s tribute, fans come first: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ashes of late music legend Zubeen Garg will be taken to Jorhat after the cremation at Jorabat near Dichang Resort, where his final resting place will be established. Officials confirmed that his mortal remains will not be transported to Jorhat.



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized that the tribute at Sarusajai should remain free from VIP interference. “I have noticed that some ministers and MLAs entered through the back gates of Sarusajai, creating a VIP culture. I will never allow that. Only Zubeen Garg’s fans can enter there. From tomorrow, everyone will have to queue like ordinary people,” he stated.



On the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death, the chief minister said, “We have received the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which will be sent to the CID. However, we are still awaiting the post-mortem certificate and hope it arrives soon.”



The singer’s family has maintained that the cremation and final rites are their foremost concern at this stage. Both Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, who are currently outside Assam, will not be involved in the proceedings. “There is no need to involve Siddharth Sharma at the moment. Therefore, we are not taking any action regarding them for now,” clarified Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s wife.



The government has also announced that all schools, colleges, and offices will function normally from tomorrow, following the completion of the period of state mourning.