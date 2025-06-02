With the spiritually significant Ambubachi Mela set to commence on June 22, the Assam Tourism Department convened a high-level meeting at its Paltan Bazar headquarters to fine-tune the event’s preparations. The session was presided over by Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and attended by senior departmental officials and representatives of the Doloi Samaj from the revered Kamakhya Temple.

Minister Dass, addressing the media post-meeting, confirmed that the Ambubachi Mela will begin with Pravritti at 2:56 PM on June 22 and conclude with Nivritti at 3:00 AM on June 26. The annual pilgrimage is expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad, reaffirming its place as one of the Northeast’s largest spiritual congregations.

Highlighting the mela’s sanctity, the minister appealed to devotees to approach the event with spiritual discipline and avoid treating it like a commercial fair. “Ambubachi is not a festival but a deep spiritual event. We want devotees to experience its essence with reverence,” he stated.

To ensure seamless execution, the state government has allocated ₹4.55 crore towards infrastructure and logistical arrangements. This includes the establishment of four accommodation camps for out-of-state pilgrims, with provisions for expansion based on demand. Additionally, special facilities such as carpeted walkways and drinking water stations will be installed from the lower gate to enhance pilgrims’ comfort.

Authorities have advised visitors to refrain from wearing shoes or sandals within the temple premises, recommending the use of socks instead to maintain cleanliness and respect religious norms.

Amid relaxed COVID-19 protocols and no current government-imposed SOPs, officials foresee no pandemic-related interruptions. However, vigilance and hygiene measures will be upheld.

Reiterating the spiritual gravity of the mela, representatives from the Doloi Samaj described Ambubachi as a “Maha Yog,” urging attendees to maintain decorum and cooperate fully with authorities. All forms of unruly behavior will be discouraged.

In a significant move underscoring equality, the government has declared that no VIP or VVIP privileges will be extended during the mela, ensuring a uniform spiritual experience for all.