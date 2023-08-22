Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that no youth of the state received government jobs in exchange of money. reports emerged on August 22 .

The Assam Chief Minister’s comments come while replying to a query on BJP Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar’s death case.

According to CM Sarma, the entire problem centers on taking money in the guise of delivering government jobs and then being unable to return the money after the jobs aren't provided.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Though the death of Indrani Tahbildar is distressing, the incident has brought to light a positive angle. The incident revolves around taking money from unemployed youths in the name of providing jobs and later after they failed to provide jobs, they could not return back the money which they had withdrawn. This proved that no unemployed youths received government jobs this time by paying money.”

“The police is investigating the reasons that led to Tahbildar’s death. All those who had paid money for getting jobs are being grilled by the police. They have accepted that they paid money but did not get jobs in return”, CM further asserted.