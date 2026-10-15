The organising committee of the proposed Zubeen Garg Mahotsav has temporarily suspended all programmes scheduled for November 18, 19 and 20, citing respect for the sentiments of the late music icon’s family and admirers. The committee has also announced that it will not organise any festival-oriented programme in the future until justice is delivered to Zubeen Garg.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the committee said the decision was taken after internal discussions and consideration of the views and reactions of Garg’s family members, admirers and well-wishers.

The announcement comes after several prominent figures who had earlier been associated with the proposed event publicly distanced themselves from it. These include Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, Union minister Pabitra Margherita, singer Manas Robin and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma, among others.

Addressing the people of Assam, the committee said its primary objective was to seek justice for the late singer and that the decision to suspend the festival reflected its commitment to that cause.

“Our main goal is justice for Zubeen Garg. For us, justice for Zubeenda is not merely a demand; it is our moral responsibility and collective commitment,” the committee said.

Clarifying that the decision would extend beyond the current edition, the organisers said they would refrain from holding similar festival-oriented events until Garg receives justice.

The committee maintained that prioritising the demand for justice was the most appropriate way to demonstrate respect for the singer.

It also said it had communicated its decision to the public, political parties, organisations, well-wishers and the media through social media platforms.

The organisers said they had previously raised their voice seeking justice for Garg and would continue to pursue the demand with commitment and a sense of responsibility.

Seeking public support for the decision, the committee expressed hope that people across Assam would understand and cooperate with its move, reiterating its commitment to continue the campaign for justice.