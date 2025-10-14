No Zubeen Garg tributes under six-mile flyover, fans asked to use designated venues with prior permission

Authorities have issued a notice regarding tributes being organised for Assam’s beloved singer-actor Zubeen Garg under the Sixmile flyover without prior permission.

While officials emphasised that paying tribute to Zubeen Garg does not require formal permission, they urged fans to ensure that such events do not disrupt traffic or inconvenience residents, many of whom are also admirers of the late singer.

To facilitate safe and organised tributes, authorities recommended that fans use designated open spaces, such as Latasil or Chandmari, and obtain prior approval from the respective venue authorities.



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An official statement read, “Our tribute to our heartthrob should spread love and harmony, not cause disruption to the daily life of fellow citizens.”

Fans have been requested to cooperate with authorities and celebrate Zubeen Garg’s legacy responsibly, ensuring that public order and safety are maintained during such gatherings.