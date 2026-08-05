Noa river breaches embankment, floods over 10 villages in Assam's Darrang

Severe flooding was reported in Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday, August 5 after the swollen Noa River breached an embankment in Mangaldoi, inundating more than ten villages and forcing several families to move to safer locations amid continuous rainfall.

According to initial reports, the embankment gave way under pressure from the rising river, allowing floodwaters to enter nearby settlements. Villages including Outola, Bengabora, Mathanga, Ahaka, Akelibari, Kapili Satra, Bechimari and Durgagaon were among the worst affected, with vast stretches of residential areas and agricultural land remaining submerged.

The flooding has disrupted normal life in the affected areas, with homes, roads and farmlands submerged under water. Residents have been facing considerable hardship as access to essential services has been affected, while many families have been evacuated or have shifted to safer locations on their own.

State Cabinet Minister Nilima Devi reviewed the flood situation and directed district officials to expedite rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Emergency response teams have been deployed to assist stranded residents, while arrangements are being made to provide food, temporary shelter and medical assistance.

Authorities are maintaining close surveillance of the flood situation as persistent rainfall continues across parts of the state, raising concerns over a further rise in river levels and the possibility of additional inundation in vulnerable areas. Officials have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain alert and follow advisories issued by the district administration.