‘Nobody knows why he vanished’: Gaurav Gogoi questions silence around vice-president’s resignation

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on December 17 said the unexplained departure of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar underlines why his party, Congress's political fight goes beyond winning elections and centres on protecting the public’s right to dissent and question those in power.

In a post on X, Gogoi said a Vice-President had resigned without clarity on the reasons and had since “vanished” from public view. He argued that the episode made it essential to understand what Congress stands for, stressing that democracy depends not just on the ballot but on citizens being free to think differently and hold the government accountable.

The remarks refer to the resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, who stepped down on July 21, 2025, citing health concerns. His resignation took effect immediately.

In his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was resigning to prioritise his health and follow medical advice, invoking Article 67(a) of the Constitution. The letter was later shared on the Vice-President’s official X account. He had met the President earlier that evening.

Dhankhar had suffered a cardiac episode in March but was reported to have recovered and resumed official duties in the months that followed. His resignation note also conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Council of Ministers and Members of Parliament for their support and goodwill during his tenure.