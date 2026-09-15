‘Nobody protests anymore’: Akhil Gogoi takes aim at Assam govt, announces hunger strike

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday, September 15, alleged that regional political parties and organisations in Assam have almost “withered away” and are no longer raising their voices against the government.

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi said organisations that once led democratic protests were now engaged in activities such as lighting lamps, planting trees and donating blood, but were not speaking up when the government did something wrong.

“Now nobody protests or says a word. Nobody does a democratic protest. Nobody utters a word if the government does something wrong. The regional parties have almost withered away. They are now engaged in such activities and do not raise their voices against the government,” Gogoi said.

He said there was a need to speak up against the government as his organisation had done during its association with the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti.

“So we have to speak up like we did when we were with Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti,” he said.

Gogoi announced a democratic protest on September 23. Before that, he said he would sit on a hunger strike in front of Janta Bhawan, the Assam Secretariat, against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He questioned the government over the lack of funds for flood victims and asked why financial assistance had not been provided after the recent floods destroyed people’s homes and livelihoods.

Gogoi also questioned why action had not been taken against ministers Mayur Borgohain, Sushanta Borgohain and Dharmeswar Konwar. He asked why they had not been removed from their ministerial positions or arrested.

“I will only sit for the people,” Gogoi said.

He also criticised the political focus on elections in Nagaon, saying his party would continue to stand with the people.

“They will keep playing elections in Nagaon, but we will stand for the people,” he said