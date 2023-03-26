The North East Film Fest 2023, organized by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry of the Government of India, has concluded with Assam's Parthasarathi Mahanta winning big. The festival, held at the National Film Development Corporation in Mumbai, showcased some of the finest works of filmmakers from the region.

The festival jury awarded 'Bohag Bohag Mon' the best short film in the category of environment and culture. Directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Debajit Bhuyan, the lyrical presentation portrays the syncretic relationship between nature and humans, especially the emotions associated with Bohag, the first month of the Assamese calendar.

Another film by the same team, 'Lachit the Warrior,' received the Jury Special Category award. The biopic poem presented in evocative animation is based on the legendary Assamese General Lachit Barphukan, who defeated the mighty Mughal army.

One of the big winners of the night was the documentary category, which saw Mizo Soundscapes by Joshy Joseph, A Star is Born by Napoleon RZ Thanga, and Mask Art of Majuli by Utpal Borpujari taking home the prize for Best Documentary. Meanwhile, the award for Best Director (Documentary) went to Sound from the Hallow Bamboo by Vito Yepthomi, My Name is Eeooow by Oinam Doren, and Birubala- The fearless Crusader by Hemanta Gogoi.

In the feature film category, Nine Hills One Valley by Haobam Pawan Kumar, Eti Nakhyatra (A Star) by Pankaj Mazumder, and Bornodi Bhotiai by Anupam Kaushik Borah were recognized as the Best Feature Film. The award for Best Director (Feature Film) went to Mojoli by Nabajyoti Bora, Emuthi Puthi by Shyam Bora, and Water Burial by Shantanu Sen.

The short film category saw Lembi Leima by Bijou Thangjam, Pyramid of eastern India by Pranjal Pratim Chetia, and A dream of a widow by Rupkamal Hazarika taking home the prize for Best Short Film. The Jury Awards for Best Director (Short Film) went to This side of Town by Abhishek Chettri, while the award for Best Director (Short Film) went to Mur Ghorar Duronto Goti by Maharshi Kashyap, Myth by Amir Gurung, and The Killer by Aditya Modak.

Several renowned film personalities from Bollywood, including Mahima Choudhury, Gulshan Grover, Randeep Hooda, and Punam Dhillon, attended the festival. Senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present.

The festival, held from 24th to 26th March 2023, witnessed a spectacular celebration of the artistic and cultural heritage of Northeast India.