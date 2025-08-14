North East India Clergy demand ouster of Bishop Michael Herenz amid allegations of mismanagement

A major crisis has erupted within the Diocese of North-East India under the Church of North India (CNI), as 31 clergy members have formally called for the immediate removal of Bishop Michael Herenz, citing charges of divisive leadership, administrative negligence, and financial mismanagement.

In a detailed memorandum dated August 13 and addressed to the Moderator of the CNI Synod, the clergy warned that the diocese stands “on the brink of disintegration” unless urgent steps are taken. They have urged the appointment of a Moderator’s Commissary to oversee the transition and restore stability.



The memorandum accuses Bishop Herenz of fostering disunity across congregations in Meghalaya, Upper Assam, and Middle Assam, eroding trust, and causing a collapse in administrative cohesion. The clergy, who once supported his appointment, allege that his tenure has resulted in “irreparable harm” to the spiritual and organisational unity of the diocese.

One of the most significant setbacks cited is the departure of the Northern Assam Deanery five years ago — an event the clergy directly attribute to the Bishop’s policies, which they claim triggered a wider pattern of disengagement. Around 30 pastorates are now reportedly unwilling to recognise his authority.



The conflict at Christ Church, Guwahati, ongoing for more than three years, features prominently in the grievances. The dispute began after Rev Harrison Masih’s appointment as Presbyter-in-Charge, leading to tensions with the newly elected Secretary, Samuel Sangma, and Treasurer, Celiya Gayari.

According to the memorandum, Rev Masih refused to recognise the new treasurer, diverted significant church funds to the diocese without proper disclosure, and prevented the Secretary from making public announcements. Holy Communion services were allegedly disrupted, and despite repeated pleas, Bishop Herenz did not intervene, leaving the congregation to worship outside the church for years.

At All Saints’ Cathedral in Shillong, tensions flared after attempts by the Bishop’s administration to take control of the church hall. Rev Himansu Christian, the former Presbyter-in-Charge, faced such strong opposition over his alignment with the Bishop that he was barred from leading services. He later filed multiple defamation suits against church members. In response, the Shillong Pastorate unanimously withdrew its support from Bishop Herenz, condemning his conduct as “harsh, rude, and unwelcoming.”

The memorandum also raises alarms over alleged land sales and the closure of St Luke’s Hospital in Tinsukia, which has left the community without crucial healthcare services. Tutors at the Nursing School there have reportedly gone unpaid, while administrative lapses have left many clergy without valid licences after the Bishop revoked them and issued short-term permits that have since expired.

Clergy suspensions and terminations without due process have allegedly created an environment of fear and uncertainty. Additionally, the current Executive Committee of the 24th Diocesan Council has been labelled “illegitimate” for operating without proper ratification of its meeting minutes.

The signatories warn that without immediate intervention from the CNI Synod, the Diocese of North-East India faces complete collapse. They stress the need for a transitional leader to “begin the healing process” and rebuild fractured congregations.