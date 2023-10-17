The highly anticipated 3rd edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF) is set to kick off on October 27, 2023, at the iconic September 23rd Park, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

This three-day extravaganza promises a spectacular lineup of events, featuring an inaugural program and dinner on the first day, followed by two days of cultural shows, exhibitions, and B2B meetings.

The inaugural session of the 3rd North East India Festival to be hosted by Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, will bring together critical stakeholders from both India and Vietnam.

This includes the participation of various chief ministers, union ministers, and entrepreneurs who will engage in discussions centred on bilateral trade and tourism.



The program will feature captivating cultural performances, presentations from both Indian and Vietnamese representatives, and addresses by top Vietnamese officials, followed by a delightful dinner.

Under the chairmanship of Chanchal Kumar, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), a dedicated B2B Meet on Tourism has been organized. This session will facilitate interactions between tour operators from North East India and their Vietnamese counterparts, expertly moderated by Anil Oraw, Regional Director of India Tourism.



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After that, under the chairmanship of Dr Geetima Das Krishna, in charge of Invest India in the NER, a B2B meeting on trade will be held, showcasing the North East as an attractive destination for investments, tourism, and bilateral trade. Experienced investors will share their insights during this session, with prominent entrepreneurs from the North East and Vietnam in attendance. Additionally, a People-to-People Exchange Meet will offer a platform for scholars, academicians, and historians from North East India to engage with their Vietnamese counterparts.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief organizer of the North-East India Festival said, “The overwhelming support from the state governments of the Northeastern region, despite some limitations due to upcoming legislative assembly elections in some of the states, highlights their immense support for hosting India's biggest event in Southeast Asia. The North East India Festival has successfully opened up new vistas in India's relationship with Southeast Asia, thanks to the substantial support from the Government of India. We have been conducting various series of enlightening seminars on the potentials and prospects of the Northeastern region. Now it's time for us to roll up our sleeves, translate our vision into action, and align with the Prime Minister's vision on Act East Policy. We humbly seek everyone's blessings for the success of this momentous event. A team of Vietnam airlines has recently visited Assam to explore opportunities for direct air linkages between Guwahai and Vietnam, if turns into reality will change the dynamics of the tourism sector of North East India entirely.”

Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, said,“Our connection to Northeast India runs deep. As a former Consul General in Myanmar, I had the privilege of collaborating closely with various northeastern governments, particularly Manipur and Nagaland, forging a strong bond with the region. It brings us immense joy to play an important role in organizing this grand initiative, which is a collaborative effort between the Indian Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City and the Ministry of External Affairs and is under the leadership of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organizer of the event. I urge the esteemed media fraternity to spotlight this momentous event. Such coverage will highlight the spirit of brotherhood and economic development that this festival represents.”

Sethi further added that the festival constitutes a diverse array of activities, including trade, tourism, and academic sessions that will facilitate business and academic linkages between India and Vietnam. Also, this event exemplifies our collective endeavour to bridge Northeast India with Vietnam through trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, aligning with the Act East Policy vision of the Prime Minister of India.

The NEIF will host various exhibitions, including the "Incredible India Exhibition," which will showcase the incredible destinations of India. A dedicated Textile Zone and state-specific exhibition zones representing various northeastern states of India will highlight the Act East Policy, Tea Industry, Tourism, and more.

The event's entertainment lineup will feature a dazzling array of cultural performances, including colourful folk dances from North East India, as well as spectacular fashion shows with top-notch designers such as SanghamitraPhukan, Bidyut-Rakesh, Manjushree Saikia, Yana Ngoba, HasinaKharbhih, IbaMallai etc. These fashion showcases will feature models and celebrity showstoppers from Vietnam. The event will be further enriched by the performances of top musical bands and artists from both India and Vietnam, as well as the delightful cuisines of North East India.

The festival will be marked by electrifying performances from the state of Nagaland, represented by TaFMA (Task Force for Music and Arts), including The Fantastic Company (TFS), Bright Lights, the guitar prodigy Imnainla Jamir, Trance Effect, KL Pamei, and the popular band from Meghalaya, Summersalt. Additionally, artists from Assam, including Baba, will captivate the audience with their electrifying performances.

The 3rd North East India Festival promises to be an extraordinary celebration of culture, art, and business, establishing deeper ties between India and Vietnam. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to experience this mega festival in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.