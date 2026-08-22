North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union suspends fuel tanker movement from Assam to Meghalaya amid unrest

The North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMZ), under the NRL unit, has suspended the movement of fuel tankers carrying petroleum products from Assam to Meghalaya amid concerns over the safety of Assam-registered drivers and vehicles in the neighbouring state.

Under the decision, tankers transporting petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Assam to Meghalaya will remain off the road until further notice. The union has also suspended loading and unloading operations in Meghalaya, citing reports of unrest in several parts of the state.

NEPMZ said the suspension would continue until the Meghalaya government takes effective measures to ensure the safety of Assam-registered vehicles, including tourist vehicles, and restores normalcy. The union has also called for strict action against those allegedly involved in incidents of violence and harassment.

NEPMZ general secretary Ramen Deka said the decision was taken primarily as a safety measure for drivers, transport workers and petroleum consignments.

"Since petroleum products are highly flammable, this decision has been taken to ensure the safety of both vehicles and goods," Deka said.

Deka said the union would reconsider the decision if the situation improves, but added that its members were currently unwilling to transport petroleum products to Meghalaya amid the prevailing security concerns.

The suspension could affect Meghalaya's supply of petrol, diesel and LPG, which depends significantly on regular tanker movement from Assam. If the disruption continues for an extended period, it could put pressure on fuel availability at retail outlets and affect transport and other sectors dependent on petroleum products.

The development comes amid heightened tension along the Assam-Meghalaya route following incidents of violence and protests in Shillong involving Assam-registered vehicles. The situation has raised concerns among transport operators, drivers and travellers moving between the two states.

The union's decision adds to the supply-chain concerns arising from the ongoing interstate tensions and is likely to increase pressure on authorities in both states to address security concerns and ensure the safe movement of vehicles and essential commodities.

Authorities will also face the task of preventing any prolonged disruption to the movement of essential petroleum products while addressing the concerns raised by transport workers over their safety.