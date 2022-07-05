ITE Education Services of Singapore today formally handed over the reins of North East Skill Centre to Assam Skill Development Mission ceremonially in presence of visiting Senior Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Jayanta Malla Baruah,Minister, PHE, SEED and Tourism at the ASDM office today.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between ITE Education Services, Singapore and Government of Assam in October 2016 to develop state-of-the art infrastructure for imparting skill training to the youth of this region.

The Minister said that India's connection with Singapore dates back to the Chola dynasty period when they shared strong commercial, cultural and people to people links.

"We are immensely thankful to the government of Singapore for not only helping us in establishing the NESC but also coming forward and showing interest in collaborating with Assam across many sectors which will be mutually beneficial both for the state of Assam and Singapore". He acknowledged all persons responsible for establishment of NESC at Guwahati and affirmed that this premier institute will help the North East region to move ahead at a faster pace towards providing affordable and high quality technical and vocational education training in North East India.

Speaking on the occasion, Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that Assam has tremendous potential for growth. The upcoming mega projects like Assam Skill University can be a role model for rest of India in terms of vocational education.

"Skill needs to be continuously developed and it is an evolving process" said Minister Mugaratnam.

Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India, Lim Boon Tiong, Chief Operating Officer, Industry Minister Bimal Borah, and other esteemed dignitaries were also present during the ceremony.