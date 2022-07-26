“North East is a traveller’s paradise, many people still unaware of this beautiful region”, quoted Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, today while urging the citizens to prioritize domestic tourism and explore all parts of the nation before traveling overseas.

Naidu emphasized the need of boosting tourism in the North East, saying that "regular people-to-people exchanges and encounters may improve the unity and integrity of our nation."

The Vice President was addressing participants of the 'North East on Wheels' expedition at Upa Rashtrapati Niwas in New Delhi, in which 75 bicyclists, including 5 women, from 18 states travelled across all eight states of the North East.

Naidu remembered his recent trips to all of the North Eastern states, where he said to have magnificent scenery, rich culture, and great welcome from the people. He invited travellers to "visit the North East, relish in its beauty, and admire the richness of our culture."

“The states are truly a traveller’s paradise”. He lamented that despite the rich experience the region offers, “many people are still unaware and uninformed about it”.



Appreciating the North East for “showing the way to the country in the field of organic farming”, the Vice President suggested that the other states too should learn from the best practices of North Eastern states and gradually shift to sustainable agriculture.



The Vice President also recognized significant improvements in North East infrastructure, particularly connectivity, and stated that these efforts are "unleashing a new age of progress in the region."



He also praised the organizers for such an unusual journey and appreciated their emphasis on road safety. Concerned about the large number of lives lost in needless road accidents in India each year, Naidu urged for increased all-around efforts to reduce the number of accidents.