The North East Zonal Conference commenced in Guwahati with the participation of all the Media directorates under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in the North East region.

Over the course of three days, various aspects of communication and publicity activities, as well as financial and administrative matters, will be reviewed by K Satish Nambudiripad, the Director General of the North East Zone.

Addressing the inaugural session Nambudiripad said that this conference will provide a platform for exchange of ideas and mutual understanding which will ensure smooth functioning of various field units of North East zone.

The conference agenda includes discussions led by Indian Information Service officers stationed across the North East, focusing on their respective publicity activities. Representatives from the Press Information Bureau of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura are participating in the conference.

Additionally, representatives from the Central Bureau of Communication from the eight North Eastern states are also participating in the conference.

Kripa Shankar Yadav, Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau from New Delhi, and Jane Namchu, Additional Director General of the NE Zone, also provided their insights during the conference.

This gathering underscores the importance of coordinated efforts in public information dissemination across the North East region.