North East’s Eri silk set to merge with Rajasthan’s Kota Doria as DoNER explores textile collaboration

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is exploring the possibility of integrating Eri silk, often referred to as “peace silk” for its eco-friendly and ethical production process, with Kota Doria to develop a premium handloom fabric for domestic and international markets.

Officials said the initiative is expected to create livelihood opportunities for weavers and artisans in both the North Eastern region and Rajasthan, while enhancing the market presence of Indian handloom products globally.

As part of the initiative, DoNER Secretary Sanjay Jaju visited the Common Facility Centre at Kaithoon in Kota on May 17 along with Kota District Collector Piyush Samaria and Managing Director of the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), Mara Kocho.

The delegation interacted with local weavers, artisans and fashion designers, and observed the traditional weaving techniques of Kota Doria, known for its lightweight texture, transparent weave and distinctive check patterns.

During the visit, discussions focused on the feasibility of combining the North East’s Eri silk with Kota Doria to create a high-value textile blending comfort, durability and traditional craftsmanship.

The delegation also met Om Birla in Kota, who said the proposed collaboration could bring together two distinct handloom traditions and create new economic opportunities for weaving communities.

Officials said preparations are underway for signing a memorandum of understanding between NEHHDC and Rajasthan’s District Industries Centre to facilitate cooperation in product development, skill enhancement, branding and market linkages.