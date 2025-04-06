German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, has lauded Northeast India as a “jewel” of the country, celebrating its rich cultural heritage and natural marvels during a recent visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

During his tour, the envoy expressed particular admiration for Meghalaya’s iconic living root bridges, which he described as a stunning example of harmony between human ingenuity and nature. Sharing a video of his visit on Instagram, Dr. Ackermann said, “Standing on these bridges, you truly feel part of the living forest.”

He praised the craftsmanship of the local Khasi community, whose generations-old knowledge has allowed these living bridges to thrive, calling them “architectural wonders” that embody the region’s deep-rooted cultural identity.

Dr. Ackermann emphasized the importance of preserving such unique ecosystems and traditions, adding, “The Northeast is a jewel in the Indian basket, offering an enriching experience for every traveler.” His remarks underscore growing international appreciation for Northeast India’s untapped potential and tourism appeal.