Union Minister Anurag Thakur reaffirmed the Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to the holistic development of the Northeast region. Thakur stated the pivotal role played by the eight northeastern states in shaping the nation's cultural tapestry and contributing significantly to sports achievements.

Acknowledging the historical neglect of the region in previous administrations, Thakur underscored the Modi government's proactive measures aimed at fostering inclusive growth and prosperity in the Northeast. Initiatives such as the 'Act East Policy' have replaced outdated frameworks, signaling a renewed focus on leveraging the region's untapped potential.

Thakur lauded the Northeast's sporting prowess, particularly its role in hosting prestigious events like the Khelo India University Games. With over 4,500 athletes from across 200 universities participating, the games serve as a testament to the region's burgeoning influence in the sporting arena. Thakur commended Assam's pivotal role in hosting such events, highlighting the region's rich legacy of sporting excellence.