Northeast chief ministers expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Pope Francis, remembering him as a global symbol of peace, humility, and compassion. Leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the late pontiff, highlighting his moral leadership, tireless advocacy for the vulnerable, and far-reaching impact beyond the Catholic Church.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled Pope Francis' death, as he recalled his efforts for significant reforms in the Church.

"It is with deep sadness that we receive the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Sarma said on his social media handle.

"His pontificate was defined by tireless efforts for peace, a strong voice for the vulnerable & significant reforms in the Church. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and dedication to work till his last breath," he said.

History's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also mourned the demise of Pope Francis.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His profound wisdom, compassion, and relentless pursuit of peace and unity touched countless lives across the globe," Tamang said on his social media handle.

He was not just a spiritual leader but a beacon of hope and humility, the CM said.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Catholic community and to all those who found solace and inspiration in his words and actions. May his legacy continue to inspire love, faith, and humanity in the hearts of people everywhere. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad. K Sangma also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, calling him a “People’s Pope” whose life of humility, compassion, and love left an indelible mark on the world.

In a heartfelt message on his official X handle, the chief minister said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. As the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope led by example. He was truly a People’s Pope, and his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which has inspired countless souls.”

Reflecting on the Pontiff’s legacy, he added, “His Papacy will be remembered and cherished as he advocated for peace across the world."

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma termed his contributions a "global symbol of humility, compassion, and moral leadership."

On X, he stated, "I express my profound sorrow at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. As a global symbol of humility, compassion, and moral leadership, his contributions to humanity will be remembered with deep reverence. May his soul rest in eternal peace."